Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

