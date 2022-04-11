Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)
