HYCON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $264,927.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $699,085.59 and $264,927.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001694 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

