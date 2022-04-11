ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $13.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.72. The stock had a trading volume of 645,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,081. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average is $264.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.