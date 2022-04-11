IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.33.
IGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.6600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.15%.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
