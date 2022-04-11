II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to post sales of $805.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $798.59 million to $808.50 million. II-VI posted sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. 25,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,138,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

