Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.09. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,436. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.