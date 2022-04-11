Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21. Immatics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

