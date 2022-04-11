Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 121.88 ($1.60) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.20.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

