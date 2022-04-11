Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

IMO opened at $51.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

