Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
IMO opened at $51.11 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
