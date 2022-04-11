ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Lifted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

