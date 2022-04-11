Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 7,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,316. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,100,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.