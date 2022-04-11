Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. 7,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,316. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,100,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

