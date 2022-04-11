InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of INMD opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 225,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

