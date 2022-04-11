InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.57

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 11904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.