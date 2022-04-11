Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Buys £509,000 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($667,540.98).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,576 ($33.78) on Monday. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,410 ($31.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,776 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,057.36. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.79) to GBX 3,421 ($44.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.48) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,660 ($48.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.44) to GBX 3,390 ($44.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.63).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

