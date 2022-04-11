Insider Buying: Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.