Insider Buying: Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
