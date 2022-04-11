Insider Buying: Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Acquires 5,840 Shares of Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider John Green acquired 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.85 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of A$40,004.00 ($30,078.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.84.
About Challenger (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.