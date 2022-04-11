Insider Buying: Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Acquires 5,840 Shares of Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider John Green acquired 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.85 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of A$40,004.00 ($30,078.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

