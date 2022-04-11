Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £21,875 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).
Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.35. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.80). The company has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.
