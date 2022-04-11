Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £21,875 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.35. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($5.80). The company has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

About EPE Special Opportunities (Get Rating)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

