Insider Buying: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Major Shareholder Buys 109,573 Shares of Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 109,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $394,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluidigm alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $752,000.00.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 149,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.