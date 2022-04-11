Insider Buying: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Major Shareholder Purchases $752,000.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluidigm alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 109,573 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $394,462.80.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.