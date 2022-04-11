Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 105,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,915,600.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

GMS stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

