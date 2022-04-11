Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,747.80.
Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00.
CVE:NDA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.42. 125,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,878. The stock has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 46.18 and a current ratio of 158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.
About Neptune Digital Assets (Get Rating)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.