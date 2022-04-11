Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,747.80.

Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00.

CVE:NDA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.42. 125,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,878. The stock has a market cap of C$51.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 46.18 and a current ratio of 158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.

Neptune Digital Assets ( CVE:NDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Digital Assets (Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

