Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,060 ($27.02) per share, for a total transaction of £144.20 ($189.11).

Shares of OXIG traded down GBX 29.57 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,045.43 ($26.83). The company had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,255. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($37.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

