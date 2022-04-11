Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,162,500 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.46 million, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Party City Holdco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.