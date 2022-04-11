Insider Buying: The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Buys $16,687.00 in Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin acquired 407 shares of York Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,687.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

