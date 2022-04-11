Insider Buying: TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Purchases 430,500 Shares of Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 430,500 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,865.

Shares of CVE TRU remained flat at $C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,304,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,849. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.52.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

