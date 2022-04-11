Insider Buying: TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Purchases 430,500 Shares of Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 430,500 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,865.
Shares of CVE TRU remained flat at $C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,304,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,849. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.52.
