Insider Buying: Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Purchases 95,000 Shares of Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,136.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,858,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,507.15.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 16,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 33,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$5,192.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 45,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,101.00.

Uniserve Communications stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,561. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.17.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

