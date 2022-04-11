Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.88).
Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($197.29).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($196.04).
LON:ZTF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 327 ($4.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,686. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 499 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.
