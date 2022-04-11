Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys 46 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.88).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($197.29).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($196.04).

LON:ZTF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 327 ($4.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,686. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 499 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

