Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells 480 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,953.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,908.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

