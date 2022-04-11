Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,087,800.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30.

TSE CNQ opened at C$80.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$81.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

