Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $255,973.77 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.