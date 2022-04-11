Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $255,973.77 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.
  • On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.