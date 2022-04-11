Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $12,827.22 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.