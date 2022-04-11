Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $12,827.22 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
