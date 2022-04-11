Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 4,754 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $723.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,148. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $675.42 and a 200-day moving average of $660.33.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.