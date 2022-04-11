Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 4,781 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22.

PANW stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $610.90. 1,191,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,441. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.10 and its 200 day moving average is $530.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.