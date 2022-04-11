Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 16,090 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 221,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,852. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$32.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

