Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 190,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,685,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.