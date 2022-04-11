Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $419,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -721.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 122.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

