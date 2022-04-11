Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $286.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Insulet reported sales of $252.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Insulet by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $146,269,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,847. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.52. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

