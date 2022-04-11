Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) to announce $10.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

