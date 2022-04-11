Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

