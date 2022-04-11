Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

