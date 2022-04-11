InterDigital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.