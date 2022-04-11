Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded Interfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Interfor stock opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.32. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$23.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.2579011 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

