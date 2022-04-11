Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.09) to GBX 2,885 ($37.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $$19.87 on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

