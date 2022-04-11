Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $482.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
