Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

PWV stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

