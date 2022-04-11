Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.