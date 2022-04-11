Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

