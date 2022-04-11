Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.00 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

