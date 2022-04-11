Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

4/10/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

4/2/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

3/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.